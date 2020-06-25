Abiomed (ABMD) Gets a Hold Rating from BTIG

BTIG analyst Marie Thibault maintained a Hold rating on Abiomed (ABMD) today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $241.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Thibault is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 18.2% and a 44.0% success rate. Thibault covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Establishment Labs Holdings, Varian Medical Systems, and Edwards Lifesciences.

Abiomed has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $214.40.

Abiomed’s market cap is currently $10.86B and has a P/E ratio of 57.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 11.15.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 33 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

ABIOMED, Inc. engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

