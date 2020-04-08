Abercrombie Fitch (ANF) Receives a Hold from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Kate Fitzsimons maintained a Hold rating on Abercrombie Fitch (ANF) today and set a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $10.09, close to its 52-week low of $7.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Fitzsimons has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -30.8% and a 17.9% success rate. Fitzsimons covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Burlington Stores, Urban Outfitters, and TJX Companies.

Abercrombie Fitch has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $15.20, a 46.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 26, B.Riley FBR also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $12.00 price target.

Abercrombie Fitch’s market cap is currently $621.5M and has a P/E ratio of 15.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.55.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 34 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of ANF in relation to earlier this year.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands. The company was founded by David Abercrombie in 1892 and is headquartered in New Albany, OH.