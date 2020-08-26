Abercrombie Fitch (ANF) Receives a Hold from RBC Capital

In a report issued on August 24, Kate Fitzsimons from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Abercrombie Fitch (ANF), with a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $10.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Fitzsimons has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -7.4% and a 40.4% success rate. Fitzsimons covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Canada Goose Holdings, Lululemon Athletica, and Burlington Stores.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Abercrombie Fitch is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $12.50, a 16.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 12, UBS also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $10.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $18.83 and a one-year low of $7.42. Currently, Abercrombie Fitch has an average volume of 2.43M.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands. The company was founded by David Abercrombie in 1892 and is headquartered in New Albany, OH.