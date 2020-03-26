Abercrombie Fitch (ANF) Receives a Hold from B.Riley FBR

B.Riley FBR analyst Susan Anderson maintained a Hold rating on Abercrombie Fitch (ANF) today and set a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $9.47, close to its 52-week low of $7.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Anderson has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -11.6% and a 30.5% success rate. Anderson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Turning Point Brands, G-III Apparel Group, and Lululemon Athletica.

Abercrombie Fitch has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $15.80.

The company has a one-year high of $30.63 and a one-year low of $7.42. Currently, Abercrombie Fitch has an average volume of 2.56M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 29 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of ANF in relation to earlier this year.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands. The company was founded by David Abercrombie in 1892 and is headquartered in New Albany, OH.