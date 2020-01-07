Abercrombie Fitch (ANF) Gets a Hold Rating from Wedbush

In a report released today, Jennifer Redding from Wedbush maintained a Hold rating on Abercrombie Fitch (ANF), with a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $17.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Redding is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -6.6% and a 40.0% success rate. Redding covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Burlington Stores, Children’s Place, and Urban Outfitters.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Abercrombie Fitch with a $16.00 average price target, implying a -8.0% downside from current levels. In a report issued on December 24, B.Riley FBR also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $15.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Abercrombie Fitch’s market cap is currently $1.08B and has a P/E ratio of 22.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.10.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands. The company was founded by David Abercrombie in 1892 and is headquartered in New Albany, OH.