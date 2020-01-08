Abercrombie Fitch (ANF) Gets a Hold Rating from B.Riley FBR

In a report released today, Susan Anderson from B.Riley FBR maintained a Hold rating on Abercrombie Fitch (ANF), with a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $17.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Anderson is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.4% and a 47.0% success rate. Anderson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Turning Point Brands, Columbia Sportswear, and G-III Apparel Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Abercrombie Fitch with a $16.67 average price target, representing a -4.2% downside. In a report released yesterday, Wedbush also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $18.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $30.63 and a one-year low of $13.58. Currently, Abercrombie Fitch has an average volume of 2.15M.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands. The company was founded by David Abercrombie in 1892 and is headquartered in New Albany, OH.