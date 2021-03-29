Abeona Therapeutics (ABEO) Receives a Buy from Leerink Partners

In a report issued on March 25, Mani Foroohar from Leerink Partners maintained a Buy rating on Abeona Therapeutics (ABEO). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Foroohar is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.3% and a 49.1% success rate. Foroohar covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Adverum Biotechnologies, Rocket Pharmaceuticals, and Intellia Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Abeona Therapeutics with a $6.50 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Abeona Therapeutics’ market cap is currently $177.8M and has a P/E ratio of -2.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.59.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 36 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ABEO in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Abeona Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of gene therapy for severe and life threatening rare diseases. It programs include EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102 (AAV-SGSH), an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapy for Sanfilippo syndrome type A (MPS IIIA) and ABO-101 (AAV NAGLU), an AAV based gene therapy for Sanfilippo syndrome type B (MPS IIIB). The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More on ABEO: