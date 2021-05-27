Abeona Therapeutics (ABEO) Receives a Buy from Leerink Partners

Leerink Partners analyst Mani Foroohar reiterated a Buy rating on Abeona Therapeutics (ABEO) on May 25. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $1.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Foroohar is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.5% and a 51.3% success rate. Foroohar covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Recursion Pharmaceuticals, and Adverum Biotechnologies.

Abeona Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $8.00.

Abeona Therapeutics’ market cap is currently $163.4M and has a P/E ratio of -2.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.70.

Abeona Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of gene therapy for severe and life threatening rare diseases. It programs include EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102 (AAV-SGSH), an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapy for Sanfilippo syndrome type A (MPS IIIA) and ABO-101 (AAV NAGLU), an AAV based gene therapy for Sanfilippo syndrome type B (MPS IIIB). The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in New York, NY.