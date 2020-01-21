Abeona Therapeutics (ABEO) Has a New Rating from H.C. Wainwright

In a report released today, Ram Selvaraju from H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Abeona Therapeutics (ABEO) and a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.54, close to its 52-week low of $1.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.0% and a 51.0% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, Turning Point Therapeutics, and Biospecifics Technologies.

Abeona Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $6.33.

The company has a one-year high of $8.41 and a one-year low of $1.46. Currently, Abeona Therapeutics has an average volume of 1.25M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 6 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of ABEO in relation to earlier this year.

Abeona Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of gene therapy for severe and life threatening rare diseases. It programs include EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102 (AAV-SGSH), an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapy for Sanfilippo syndrome type A (MPS IIIA) and ABO-101 (AAV NAGLU), an AAV based gene therapy for Sanfilippo syndrome type B (MPS IIIB). The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in New York, NY.