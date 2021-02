Abeona Therapeutics (ABEO) Gets a Buy Rating from H.C. Wainwright

In a report released today, Ram Selvaraju from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Abeona Therapeutics (ABEO), with a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $1.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 33.2% and a 70.5% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Protalix Biotherapeutics, NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, and Inovio Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Abeona Therapeutics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $5.50.

The company has a one-year high of $4.34 and a one-year low of $0.99. Currently, Abeona Therapeutics has an average volume of 2.45M.

Abeona Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of gene therapy for severe and life threatening rare diseases. It programs include EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102 (AAV-SGSH), an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapy for Sanfilippo syndrome type A (MPS IIIA) and ABO-101 (AAV NAGLU), an AAV based gene therapy for Sanfilippo syndrome type B (MPS IIIB). The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in New York, NY.