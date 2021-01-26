AbCellera Biologics (ABCL) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After BMO Capital and Stifel Nicolaus gave AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ: ABCL) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Berenberg Bank. Analyst Gal Munda maintained a Buy rating on AbCellera Biologics today and set a price target of $53.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $47.33.

Munda has an average return of 26.6% when recommending AbCellera Biologics.

According to TipRanks.com, Munda is ranked #690 out of 7257 analysts.

AbCellera Biologics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $54.00, a 9.6% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, BMO Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $61.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 9 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of ABCL in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

AbCellera Biologics Inc is a biotechnology company. The company develops antibodies to treat highly infectious diseases and various other types of diseases.