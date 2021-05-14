AbCellera Biologics (ABCL) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Leerink Partners and Berenberg Bank gave AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ: ABCL) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from BMO Capital. Analyst Do Kim assigned a Buy rating to AbCellera Biologics today and set a price target of $52.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $32.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Kim is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.4% and a 52.2% success rate. Kim covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, and Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

AbCellera Biologics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $51.20, representing a 61.3% upside. In a report issued on May 4, Berenberg Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $53.00 price target.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 10 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of ABCL in relation to earlier this year.

AbCellera Biologics Inc is a biotechnology company. The company develops antibodies to treat highly infectious diseases and various other types of diseases.