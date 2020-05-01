AbbVie (ABBV) Receives a Buy from Mizuho Securities

In a report released today, Vamil Divan from Mizuho Securities maintained a Buy rating on AbbVie (ABBV), with a price target of $100.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $82.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Divan is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.0% and a 41.5% success rate. Divan covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, and Karuna Therapeutics.

AbbVie has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $98.00, which is a 18.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 20, RBC Capital also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $93.00 price target.

Based on AbbVie’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $8.7 billion and net profit of $2.8 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $8.31 billion and had a GAAP net loss of $1.83 billion.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 48 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of ABBV in relation to earlier this year.

AbbVie, Inc. is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions. The company was founded on October 19, 2011 and is headquartered in North Chicago, IL.