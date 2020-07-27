AbbVie (ABBV) Receives a Buy from Mizuho Securities

Mizuho Securities analyst Vamil Divan maintained a Buy rating on AbbVie (ABBV) on July 17 and set a price target of $110.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $97.11, close to its 52-week high of $101.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Divan is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.2% and a 44.9% success rate. Divan covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, and Karuna Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on AbbVie is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $110.25.

Based on AbbVie’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $8.62 billion and net profit of $3.01 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $7.83 billion and had a net profit of $2.46 billion.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 108 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ABBV in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

AbbVie, Inc. is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions. The company was founded on October 19, 2011 and is headquartered in North Chicago, IL.

