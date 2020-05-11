AbbVie (ABBV) Gets a Buy Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley analyst David Risinger maintained a Buy rating on AbbVie (ABBV) today and set a price target of $95.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $85.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Risinger is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -8.2% and a 40.0% success rate. Risinger covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Bausch Health Companies, and Amneal Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on AbbVie is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $100.67, which is a 18.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 28, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $100.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $97.87 and a one-year low of $62.55. Currently, AbbVie has an average volume of 12.71M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 39 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of ABBV in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

AbbVie, Inc. is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions. The company was founded on October 19, 2011 and is headquartered in North Chicago, IL.

Read More on ABBV: