AbbVie (ABBV) Executives are Making Moves with Their Shares

Yesterday, a Director at AbbVie (ABBV), Edward Rapp, bought shares of ABBV for $252.6K.

Following this transaction Edward Rapp’s holding in the company was increased by 100% to a total of $263.8K. Following Edward Rapp’s last ABBV Buy transaction on June 28, 2019, the stock climbed by 22.1%.

Based on AbbVie’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $8.7 billion and quarterly net profit of $2.79 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $8.31 billion and had a GAAP net loss of $1.82 billion. The company has a one-year high of $97.86 and a one-year low of $62.66. Currently, AbbVie has an average volume of 10.17M.

Four different firms, including Cowen & Co. and Mizuho Securities, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

