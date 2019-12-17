Abbott Labs (ABT) Receives a Buy from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley analyst David Lewis maintained a Buy rating on Abbott Labs (ABT) today and set a price target of $101.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $86.52, close to its 52-week high of $88.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Lewis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.8% and a 69.0% success rate. Lewis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, and Baxter International.

Abbott Labs has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $95.50, representing a 10.3% upside. In a report issued on December 6, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

Abbott Labs’ market cap is currently $152.7B and has a P/E ratio of 46.84. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 4.80.

