Abbott Labs (ABT) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Merrill Lynch and Raymond James gave Abbott Labs (NYSE: ABT) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Jefferies. Analyst Anthony Petrone maintained a Buy rating on Abbott Labs today and set a price target of $140.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $120.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Petrone is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.3% and a 57.2% success rate. Petrone covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Staar Surgical Company, and Edwards Lifesciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Abbott Labs with a $134.00 average price target, an 11.7% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, BTIG also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $140.00 price target.

Based on Abbott Labs’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $10.7 billion and net profit of $2.16 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $8.31 billion and had a net profit of $1.05 billion.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 237 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ABT in relation to earlier this year.

Abbott Laboratories offers a diversified line of healthcare products. It operates through four reportable segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products International (includes international sales of branded generic pharmaceutical products), Nutritional Products Diagnostic Products and Medical Devices. The company was founded by Wallace Calvin Abbott in 1888 and is headquartered in Abbott Park, IL.

