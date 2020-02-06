Abbott Labs (ABT) Has a New Rating from BTIG

Abbott Labs (ABT) received a Hold rating from BTIG analyst Marie Thibault yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $89.56, close to its 52-week high of $92.45.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Abbott Labs is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $101.71, a 14.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 23, Leerink Partners also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $102.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $92.45 and a one-year low of $71.50. Currently, Abbott Labs has an average volume of 4.77M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 125 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

