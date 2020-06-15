Abbott Labs (ABT) Gets a Hold Rating from BTIG

In a report released today, Marie Thibault from BTIG maintained a Hold rating on Abbott Labs (ABT). The company’s shares closed last Friday at $89.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Thibault is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.9% and a 45.8% success rate. Thibault covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Establishment Labs Holdings, Varian Medical Systems, and Edwards Lifesciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Abbott Labs is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $102.92.

Based on Abbott Labs’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $7.73 billion and net profit of $564 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $7.54 billion and had a net profit of $672 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 240 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ABT in relation to earlier this year.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation Products, and Other. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products. The Nutritional Products segment caters to the worldwide sales of adult and pediatric nutritional products. The Diagnostic Products segment markets diagnostic systems and tests for blood banks, hospitals, commercial laboratories, and alternate-care testing sites. The Vascular Products segment trades coronary, endovascular, structural heart, vessel closure, and other medical device products. The Other segment comprises of Abbott Medical Optics. The company was founded by Wallace Calvin Abbott in 1888 and is headquartered in Abbott Park, IL.

