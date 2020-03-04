ABB (ABB) Receives a Buy from Kepler Capital

In a report released yesterday, Carola Holtz from Kepler Capital maintained a Buy rating on ABB (ABB), with a price target of CHF26.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $21.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Holtz is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.1% and a 39.4% success rate. Holtz covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Anheuser-Busch Inbev Sa, Hermes International, and Dialog Semiconductor.

Currently, the analyst consensus on ABB is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $24.67.

ABB’s market cap is currently $46.15B and has a P/E ratio of 32.06. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.41.

ABB Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and provision of power and automation technologies. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other.