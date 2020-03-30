AB Science SA (ABSCF) Initiated with a Buy at H.C. Wainwright

AB Science SA (ABSCF) received a Buy rating and a EUR9.00 price target from H.C. Wainwright analyst Swayampakula Ramakanth today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Ramakanth has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -11.3% and a 28.2% success rate. Ramakanth covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, IntelGenx Technologies, and Corvus Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on AB Science SA is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $9.99.

The company has a one-year high of $9.89 and a one-year low of $4.20. Currently, AB Science SA has an average volume of 2,421.

AB Science SA engages in the research, development, and sales of protein kinase inhibitor drugs. It develops pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer, neurological, and inflammatory diseases. The firm also engages in the field of veterinary medicine. The company was founded by Alain Moussy and Jean-Pierre Kinet on July 11, 2001 and is headquartered in Paris, France.