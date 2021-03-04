Aaron’s Company (AAN) Gets a Hold Rating from Raymond James

In a report released yesterday, Bobby Griffin from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Aaron’s Company (AAN). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $22.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Griffin is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 38.3% and a 66.1% success rate. Griffin covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Advance Auto Parts, Bed Bath & Beyond, and Casey’s General.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Aaron’s Company with a $27.33 average price target, representing a 24.2% upside. In a report issued on February 24, Stephens also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $24.00 price target.

The Aarons Co Inc is a speciality retailer which has developed a unique lease-to-own model. It serves the customers through the sale and lease ownership of furniture, consumer electronics, computers, home appliances, and other accessories at best deal with the highest quality products. Aaron’s services are available through multiple channels to approximately 40-50 % of the U.S. population.