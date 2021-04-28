Aaron’s Company (AAN) Gets a Buy Rating from Jefferies

Jefferies analyst Kyle Joseph maintained a Buy rating on Aaron’s Company (AAN) yesterday and set a price target of $37.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $34.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Joseph is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 26.2% and a 80.0% success rate. Joseph covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Compass Diversified Holdings, Oaktree Specialty Lending, and Gladstone Investment.

Aaron’s Company has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $29.67, implying a -1.9% downside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Berenberg Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $28.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 11 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of AAN in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

The Aarons Co Inc is a speciality retailer which has developed a unique lease-to-own model. It serves the customers through the sale and lease ownership of furniture, consumer electronics, computers, home appliances, and other accessories at best deal with the highest quality products. Aaron’s services are available through multiple channels to approximately 40-50 % of the U.S. population.