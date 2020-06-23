Aaron’s (AAN) Initiated with a Buy at Berenberg Bank

In a report released today, Alex Maroccia from Berenberg Bank initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Aaron’s (AAN) and a price target of $68.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $43.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Maroccia is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.1% and a 70.5% success rate. Maroccia covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Planet Fitness, Vail Resorts, and Six Flags.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Aaron’s with a $57.57 average price target, a 36.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 8, KeyBanc also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $60.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $78.65 and a one-year low of $13.01. Currently, Aaron’s has an average volume of 1.07M.

Aaron’s, Inc. retails consumer electronics, computers, residential furniture, household appliances, and accessories. It engages in the lease ownership, lease and retail sale of products such as widescreen and liquid crystal display televisions, computers, living room, dining room and bedroom furniture, washers, dryers, and refrigerators. The company operates through the following business segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron’s Business and Vive. The Progressive Leasing segment provides lease-purchase solutions on a variety of products, including furniture and appliance, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattress, and automobile electronics and accessories. The Aaron’s Business segment offers furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics and accessories to consumers with a lease-to-own agreement. The Vive segment offers a variety of second-look financing programs originated through third-party federally insured banks to customers of participating merchants and, together with Progressive Leasing, allows the Company to provide retail partners. The company was founded by R. Charles Loudermilk, Sr. in 1955 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.