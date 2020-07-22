AAR (AIR) Receives a Buy from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity analyst Kenneth Herbert maintained a Buy rating on AAR (AIR) yesterday and set a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $19.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Herbert is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.4% and a 64.6% success rate. Herbert covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Rada Electronics Industries, Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, and CPI Aerostructures.

Currently, the analyst consensus on AAR is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $22.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

AAR’s market cap is currently $672.9M and has a P/E ratio of 14.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.80.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

AAR Corp. engages in the provision of products and services to commercial aviation and government and defense industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment consists of aftermarket support and services businesses that provide spares and maintenance support for aircraft operated by commercial and government/defense customers. The Expeditionary Services segment involves in delivery of airlift services; and design and manufacture of pallets, shelters, and containers used to support the military’s requirements for a mobile and agile force. The company was founded by Ira A. Eichner in 1951 and is headquartered in Wood Dale, IL.