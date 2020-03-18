AAR (AIR) Gets a Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity analyst Kenneth Herbert maintained a Buy rating on AAR (AIR) yesterday and set a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $14.25, close to its 52-week low of $13.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Herbert is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.5% and a 58.0% success rate. Herbert covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Rada Electronics Industries, Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, and CPI Aerostructures.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for AAR with a $44.67 average price target.

Based on AAR’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending November 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $14.1 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $37.5 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 38 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of AIR in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in January 2020, David Storch, a Director at AIR sold 85,000 shares for a total of $3,994,700.

Most recently, in January 2020, David Storch, a Director at AIR sold 85,000 shares for a total of $3,994,700.

AAR Corp. engages in the provision of products and services to commercial aviation and government and defense industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services.