AAR (AIR) Gets a Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

In a report released yesterday, Kenneth Herbert from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on AAR (AIR), with a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $19.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Herbert is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.5% and a 69.6% success rate. Herbert covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Rada Electronics Industries, Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, and CPI Aerostructures.

AAR has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $22.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $52.78 and a one-year low of $8.56. Currently, AAR has an average volume of 442.6K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

AAR Corp. engages in the provision of products and services to commercial aviation and government and defense industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment consists of aftermarket support and services businesses that provide spares and maintenance support for aircraft operated by commercial and government/defense customers. The Expeditionary Services segment involves in delivery of airlift services; and design and manufacture of pallets, shelters, and containers used to support the military’s requirements for a mobile and agile force. The company was founded by Ira A. Eichner in 1951 and is headquartered in Wood Dale, IL.