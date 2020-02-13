A Major Shareholder at Yield10 Bioscience (YTEN) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, a Major Shareholder at Yield10 Bioscience (YTEN), Jack Schuler, sold shares of YTEN for $550.9K.

This is Schuler’s first Sell trade following 4 Buy transactions.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Yield10 Bioscience’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $224K and GAAP net loss of $1.98 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $135K and had a GAAP net loss of $1.86 million. The company has a one-year high of $70.70 and a one-year low of $4.48. Currently, Yield10 Bioscience has an average volume of 547.35K.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $550.9K worth of YTEN shares and purchased $77.83K worth of YTEN shares.

Jack Schuler’s trades have generated a 22.3% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. is an agricultural bioscience company, which focuses on the development of technologies to produce step-change improvements in crop yield for food and feed crops to enhance global food security. The company was founded by Anthony J. Sinskey, Simon F. Williams and Oliver P. Peoples in June 1992 and is headquartered in Woburn, MA.