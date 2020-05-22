A Major Shareholder at Widepoint (WYY) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, a Major Shareholder at Widepoint (WYY), Nokomis Capital, L.L.C., sold shares of WYY for $1.62M.

This is L.L.C.’s first Sell trade following 11 Buy transactions.

Based on Widepoint’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $39.67 million and quarterly net profit of $483.9K. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $21.92 million and had a net profit of $384.1K. WYY’s market cap is $54.49 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 87.50. The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 12.45.

WidePoint Corp. provides Trusted Mobility Management (TM2) that consists of federally certified communications management, identity management, and bill presentation and analytics solutions. It also provides professional services solution that is centered on the use of proprietary advanced and federally certified software solutions and supported by in-house subject matter experts. The company was founded on May 30, 1997 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.