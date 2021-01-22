A Major Shareholder at United States Antimony (UAMY) is Selling Shares

Today, a Major Shareholder at United States Antimony (UAMY), Reed Kenneth, sold shares of UAMY for $186.7K.

This is M’s first Sell trade following 7 Buy transactions.

UAMY’s market cap is $65.89 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -23.00. The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 7.60. The company has a one-year high of $0.93 and a one-year low of $0.22.

United States Antimony Corp. engages in the exploration, production and sale of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: United States Antimony Operations, Mexican Antimony Operations and United States Zeolite Operations. The company was founded by John C. Lawrence in 1969 and is headquartered Thompson Falls, MT.