A Major Shareholder at Tile Shop (TTSH) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, a Major Shareholder at Tile Shop (TTSH), Robert Rucker, sold shares of TTSH for $68.78K.

Following Robert Rucker’s last TTSH Sell transaction on November 19, 2020, the stock climbed by 2.3%. In addition to Robert Rucker, one other TTSH executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $7.70 and a one-year low of $0.10. Currently, Tile Shop has an average volume of 66.15K. TTSH’s market cap is $341 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 1635.00.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $102K worth of TTSH shares and purchased $37K worth of TTSH shares. The insider sentiment on Tile Shop has been negative according to 16 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Robert Rucker's trades have generated a 3.5% average return based on past transactions.

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. operates as a holding company which engages retailing of natural stone and man-made tiles. The company was founded by Robert A. Rucker on June 27, 2012 and is headquartered in Plymouth, MN.