A Major Shareholder at Rubicon Organics (ROMJF) is Selling Shares

Today, a Major Shareholder at Rubicon Organics (ROMJF), Eric Savics, sold shares of ROMJF for $1.6M.

This is Savics’ first Sell trade following 31 Buy transactions. Following Eric Savics’ last ROMJF Sell transaction on June 02, 2020, the stock climbed by 1.1%.

Based on Rubicon Organics’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $992K and GAAP net loss of -$1,815,052. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $0 and had a GAAP net loss of $3.46 million. The company has a one-year high of $3.39 and a one-year low of $0.98. Currently, Rubicon Organics has an average volume of .

The insider sentiment on Rubicon Organics has been neutral according to 22 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Rubicon Organics, Inc. engages in the building of super-premium organic cannabis brands. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, Washington, California, and Corporate. Its brand includes 1964 Supply Co. The company was founded by Jesse McConnell and Peter Doig on May 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.