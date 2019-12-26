A Major Shareholder at NTN Buzztime (NTN) is Selling Shares

Today, a Major Shareholder at NTN Buzztime (NTN), Jeffrey Alan Berg, sold shares of NTN for $5,114.

This is Berg’s first Sell trade following 16 Buy transactions. In addition to Jeffrey Alan Berg, 3 other NTN executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $4.40 and a one-year low of $1.80.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $5,114 worth of NTN shares and purchased $1,453 worth of NTN shares. The insider sentiment on NTN Buzztime has been positive according to 51 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Jeffrey Alan Berg’s trades have generated a 46.6% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

NTN Buzztime, Inc. engages in the provision of entertainment and innovative technology services. It offers entertainment, live events, dining, marketing, hardware, and pricing products.