A Major Shareholder at NTN Buzztime (NTN) is Selling Shares

Today, a Major Shareholder at NTN Buzztime (NTN), Jeffrey Alan Berg, sold shares of NTN for $23.91K.

Over the last month, Jeffrey Alan Berg has reported another 3 Sell trades on NTN for a total of $128.6K.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $3.99 and a one-year low of $0.94.

The insider sentiment on NTN Buzztime has been negative according to 56 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

NTN Buzztime, Inc. engages in the provision of entertainment and innovative technology services. It offers entertainment, live events, dining, marketing, hardware, and pricing products. It also includes performance analytics and secure payment with Europay, MasterCard, and Visa chip readers or with near-field communication (NFC) technology to accept Apple, Android, and Samsung Pay. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.