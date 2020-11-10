A Major Shareholder at Mangazeya Mining (WHTGF) is Buying Shares

Today, a Major Shareholder at Mangazeya Mining (WHTGF), Sergey Yanchukov, bought shares of WHTGF for $1,980.

Over the last month, Sergey Yanchukov has reported another 3 Buy trades on WHTGF for a total of $17.18K.

Based on Mangazeya Mining’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $22.12 million and quarterly net profit of $2.21 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $7.48 million and had a GAAP net loss of $2.68 million. Currently, Mangazeya Mining has an average volume of 800. The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 36.86.

The insider sentiment on Mangazeya Mining has been positive according to 19 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Mangazeya Mining Ltd is a gold mining company engaged in mineral exploration, development and production with a focus on mineral properties in the Russian Federation with potential for hosting economic mineral deposits consisting primarily of gold.