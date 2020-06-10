A Major Shareholder at Ikonics (IKNX) is Selling Shares

Today, a Major Shareholder at Ikonics (IKNX), Joseph Nerges, sold shares of IKNX for $21.8K.

Currently, Ikonics has an average volume of 936. The company has a one-year high of $8.84 and a one-year low of $2.83.

Joseph Nerges’ trades have generated a 12.1% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

IKONICS Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and trade of photochemical imaging products. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic, Export, IKONICS Imaging, Digital Texturing and Advanced Material Solutions. The Domestic segment supplies screen printing film, emulsions, and inkjet receptive film to distributors in the United States and Canada. The Export segment markets and trades emulsions and coated film. The IKONICS Imaging segment develops and sells photo resistant film, art supplies, glass, metal medium, and abrasive etching equipment. The DTX segment includes patented inkjet technology used for mold texturing and prototyping. The AMS segment supplies sound deadening technology to the aerospace industry. The company was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Duluth, MN.