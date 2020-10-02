A Major Shareholder at Icahn Enterprises (IEP) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, a Major Shareholder at Icahn Enterprises (IEP), Carl Icahn, sold shares of IEP for $10M.

Following Carl Icahn’s last IEP Sell transaction on February 24, 2017, the stock climbed by 13.9%.

Currently, Icahn Enterprises has an average volume of 80.32K.

Carl Icahn’s trades have generated a 21.0% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

Icahn Enterprises LP operates as holding company. It operates through following business ten segments: Investment, Automotive, Energy, Railcar, Food Packaging, Metals, Real Estate, Home Fashion, Railcar and Mining. The Investment segment is comprises of various private investment funds. The Automotive segment holds ownership in Icahn Automotive Group LLC. The Energy segment holds ownership in CVR Energy, Inc., which owns majority interests in two separate operating subsidiaries, CVR Refining, LP and CVR Partners, LP. The Railcar segment holds ownership in American Railcar Industries Inc., which is a manufacturer of hopper and tank railcars. It provides fleet management, maintenance, engineering and field services. The American Railcar Industries services include maintenance planning, project management, tracking and tracing, regulatory compliance, mileage audit, rolling stock taxes and online service access. The Food Packaging segment holds ownership in Viskase Cos., Inc., which is engaged in production and sale of cellulosic, fibrous and plastic casings for the processed meat and poultry industry. The Metals segment operates through company indirect wholly owned subsidiary, PSC Metals, Inc., which engages in the business of collecting, processing and selling ferrous and non-ferrous metals, as well as the processing and distribution of steel pipe and plate products in the Midwest and Southern U.S. The Real Estate segment consists of rental real estate, property development and resort activities. The Home Fashion segment operates through company indirect wholly owned subsidiary WestPoint Home LLC, which consists of manufacturing, sourcing, marketing, distributing and selling home fashion consumer products. The Railcar segment holds ownership in American Railcar Leasing, LLC, which operates leasing business consisting of purchased railcars leased to third parties under operating leases. The Mining segment holds interest in Ferrous Resources Ltd, which acquires and develops mining operations and related infrastructure to produce and sell iron ore products to the global steel industry. The company was founded on February 17, 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.