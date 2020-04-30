A Major Shareholder at Griffin Land & Nurseries is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that a Major Shareholder at Griffin Land & Nurseries (GRIF), David Michael Danziger, exercised options to buy 1,367 GRIF shares at $29.25 a share, for a total transaction value of $39.98K. The options were close to expired and David Michael Danziger retained stocks.

Following David Michael Danziger’s last GRIF Buy transaction on April 22, 2015, the stock climbed by 10.2%.

Based on Griffin Land & Nurseries’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending February 29, the company posted quarterly revenue of $9.66 million and GAAP net loss of -$320,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $9.3 million and had a GAAP net loss of $586K. The company has a one-year high of $48.89 and a one-year low of $28.68. GRIF’s market cap is $208 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 49.50.

Griffin Industrial Realty, Inc. engages in developing, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in New York, NY.