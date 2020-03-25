A Major Shareholder at Eastman Kodak (KODK) is Buying Shares

Today, a Major Shareholder at Eastman Kodak (KODK), Moses Marx, bought shares of KODK for $83.28K.

Following this transaction Moses Marx’s holding in the company was increased by 2.38% to a total of $3.94 million. In addition to Moses Marx, 2 other KODK executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $4.78 and a one-year low of $1.50. KODK’s market cap is $74.08 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 0.70. Currently, Eastman Kodak has an average volume of 291.06K.

The insider sentiment on Eastman Kodak has been positive according to 39 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Eastman Kodak Co. engages in the provision of analog and digital innovations. It operates through the following segments: Print Systems; Enterprise Inkjet Systems; Flexographic Packaging; Software and Solutions; Consumer and Film; Advanced Materials and 3D Printing Technology; Eastman Business Park, and All Other. The Print Systems segment comprises of prepress and electrophotographic printing Solutions. The Enterprise Inkjet Systems segment includes prosper and Versamark business. The Flexographic Packaging segment offers packaging line of business. The Software and Solutions segment consists of unified workflow and kodak technology solutions. The Consumer and Film segment involves includes industrial film and chemicals, motion picture, and consumer products. The Advanced Materials and 3D Printing Technology segment offers kodak research laboratories and associated business opportunities and intellectual property licensing. The Eastman Business Park segment includes the operations of the Eastman Business Park, an acre technology center and industrial complex. The All other segment composes RED utilities variable interest entity. The company was founded by George Eastman in 1880 and is headquartered in Rochester, NY.