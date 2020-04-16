A Major Shareholder at Columbia Sportswear (COLM) is Selling Shares

Today, a Major Shareholder at Columbia Sportswear (COLM), Sarah Bany, sold shares of COLM for $1.01M.

In addition to Sarah Bany, 2 other COLM executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Columbia Sportswear’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $955 million and quarterly net profit of $114 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $918 million and had a net profit of $113 million. The company has a one-year high of $109.45 and a one-year low of $51.82. COLM’s market cap is $4.78 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 15.40.

Based on 10 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $97.22, reflecting a -26.8% downside.

The insider sentiment on Columbia Sportswear has been negative according to 52 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Columbia Sportswear Co. engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada. The company was founded by Paul Lamfrom and Marie Lamfrom in 1938 and is headquartered in Portland, OR.