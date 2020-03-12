A Major Shareholder at Anterix (ATEX) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, a Major Shareholder at Anterix (ATEX), Owl Creek Asset Management, L.P., bought shares of ATEX for $4.17M.

Following Owl Creek Asset Management, L.P.’s last ATEX Buy transaction on October 30, 2019, the stock climbed by 8.7%. Following this transaction Owl Creek Asset Management, L.P.’s holding in the company was increased by 1.89% to a total of $240 million.

The company has a one-year high of $51.33 and a one-year low of $33.14. Currently, Anterix has an average volume of 119.11K.

Owl Creek Asset Management, L.P.'s trades have generated a 13.4% average return based on past transactions.

Anterix, Inc., doing business as Anterix, is a wireless communications company, which engages in the spectrum assets to enable targeted critical infrastructure and enterprise customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. Its products include teamconnect, pdvconnect, and diga-talk plus application.