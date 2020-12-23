A Major Shareholder at Alico (ALCO) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, a Major Shareholder at Alico (ALCO), Remy Trafelet, sold shares of ALCO for $16.09K.

Based on Alico’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $4.87 million and quarterly net profit of $17.2 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.39 million and had a net profit of $16.51 million. The company has a one-year high of $38.25 and a one-year low of $22.55. ALCO’s market cap is $234 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 9.80.

The insider sentiment on Alico has been negative according to 15 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Alico, Inc. is a holding company. It engages in the provision of agribusiness and land management. The firm offers environmental services, land leasing, cattle ranching, and related support operations. It operates through the Alico Citrus, and Water Resources and Other Operations segments. The Alico Citrus segment includes activities related to planting, owning, cultivating and managing citrus groves in order to produce fruit for sale to fresh, and processed citrus markets. The Water Resources and Other Operations segment consists of activities related to water conservation, leasing of grazing rights and mining royalties. The company was founded on February 29, 1960 and is headquartered in Fort Myers, FL.