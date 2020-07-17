A Major Shareholder at Addvantage Technologies Group (AEY) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, a Major Shareholder at Addvantage Technologies Group (AEY), Susan Chymiak, sold shares of AEY for $756.4K.

In addition to Susan Chymiak, one other AEY executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

Currently, Addvantage Technologies Group has an average volume of 311.01K. The company has a one-year high of $6.49 and a one-year low of $1.50.

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. engages in the provision of line of electronics and hardware for the cable television and telecommunications industries. It also offer repair services to cable operators. The company operates through the Cable Television and Telecommunications segments. The Cable Television segment involves in the sales of new, surplus, and refurbished cable television equipment to cable television operators or other resellers. The Telecommunications segment gives telecommunication networking equipment. The company was founded in September 1989 and is headquartered in Farmers Branch, TX.