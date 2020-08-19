A Director at Zovio (ZVO) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Zovio (ZVO), Ryan Craig, sold shares of ZVO for $260.3K.

The company has a one-year high of $7.24 and a one-year low of $1.08. Currently, Zovio has an average volume of 398.63K.

The insider sentiment on Zovio has been negative according to 32 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Zovio, Inc. provides postsecondary education services. Through Ashford University and University of the RockiesSM, it offers online programs such as contemporary college experience. Its services also include mobile and other learning platform for students. The company was founded by Wayne Clugston and Andrew S. Clark in May 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.