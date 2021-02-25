A Director at Zoetis (ZTS) is Buying Shares

On February 23, a Director at Zoetis (ZTS), Robert Scully, bought shares of ZTS for $1.25M.

Based on Zoetis’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $1.81 billion and quarterly net profit of $359 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.67 billion and had a net profit of $384 million. The company has a one-year high of $176.64 and a one-year low of $90.14. ZTS’s market cap is $75.6 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 46.90.

Based on 3 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $201.50, reflecting a -20.0% downside.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $26.88M worth of ZTS shares and purchased $1.25M worth of ZTS shares. The insider sentiment on Zoetis has been negative according to 81 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Zoetis, Inc. discovers, develops and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The company operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal. The company provides its services though five categories namely, anti-invectives, vaccines, parasitic ides, medicated feed additives, and other pharmaceuticals. Zoetis was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

