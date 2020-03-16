A Director at Zagg (ZAGG) is Buying Shares

Today, a Director at Zagg (ZAGG), Cheryl Larabee, bought shares of ZAGG for $24.23K.

This recent transaction increases Cheryl Larabee’s holding in the company by 6.36% to a total of $415.1K. In addition to Cheryl Larabee, 2 other ZAGG executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

Based on Zagg’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $190 million and quarterly net profit of $25 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $167 million and had a net profit of $14.32 million. The company has a one-year high of $10.00 and a one-year low of $2.42. Currently, Zagg has an average volume of 607.21K.

The insider sentiment on Zagg has been positive according to 26 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Zagg, Inc. engages in the design, production, and distribution of mobile tech accessories for smartphones and tablets. Its products include screen protection, power cases, power management, wireless charging, personal audio, mobile keyboards, and cases sold under the ZAGG, InvisibleShield, mophie, and IFROGZ brands.