A Director at Yum! Brands (YUM) is Selling Shares

Today, a Director at Yum! Brands (YUM), Greg Creed, sold shares of YUM for $9.25M.

In addition to Greg Creed, one other YUM executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Yum! Brands’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $1.69 billion and quarterly net profit of $488 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.56 billion and had a net profit of $334 million. The company has a one-year high of $119.72 and a one-year low of $92.50. YUM’s market cap is $31.84B and the company has a P/E ratio of 25.40.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $9.25M worth of YUM shares and purchased $113.6K worth of YUM shares. The insider sentiment on Yum! Brands has been positive according to 59 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

