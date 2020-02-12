A Director at Yum! Brands (YUM) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Yum! Brands (YUM), Robert Walter, bought shares of YUM for $113.6K.

Following Robert Walter’s last YUM Buy transaction on October 11, 2013, the stock climbed by 61.2%. Following this transaction Robert Walter’s holding in the company was increased by 2.81% to a total of $11.68 million.

Based on Yum! Brands’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $1.69 billion and quarterly net profit of $488 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.56 billion and had a net profit of $334 million. The company has a one-year high of $119.72 and a one-year low of $92.02. YUM’s market cap is $31.47B and the company has a P/E ratio of 25.10.

Seven different firms, including Bernstein and Evercore ISI, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

Yum! Brands, Inc. is a quick service restaurant company, which engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, and Taco Bell Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.