A Director at Yelp is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that a Director at Yelp (YELP), Diane Irvine, exercised options to buy 25,000 YELP shares at $11.40 a share, for a total transaction value of $285K.

This recent transaction increases Diane Irvine’s holding in the company by 95.82% to a total of $1.12 million. Following Diane Irvine’s last YELP Buy transaction on February 18, 2016, the stock climbed by 4.3%.

The company has a one-year high of $38.40 and a one-year low of $12.89.

Based on 13 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $25.20, reflecting a -15.6% downside.

Yelp, Inc. hosts an online database of user-generated reviews of local businesses. It provides reviews on local businesses, which include restaurants, boutiques and salons, dentists, mechanics and plumbers. The firm offers multiple free and paid advertising solutions to engage with consumers, including free online business accounts, search advertising and Yelp Deals. The company was founded by Jeremy Stoppelman and Russell Simmons in July 2004 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

